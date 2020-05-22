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Who Controls the Gates Family
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79 views • May 22, 2020
reallygraceful
290K subscribers
In this video, I talk about how Starbucks, Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Microsoft, and the Gates family are all tied to an elite, shadowy consulting firm. *These mini-documentaries are always completely sourced. Every fact or claim made is from what is considered a "reputable source", and the links are always pinned as the top comment under video Subscribe For More - http://bit.ly/reallygraceful What the Media Wont Tell You - http://bit.ly/reallygracefulplaylist Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful Subscribe For More - http://bit.ly/reallygraceful Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/real... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful Instagram: http://instragam.com/reallygraceful reallygraceful https://www.youtube.com/reallygraceful
290K subscribers
In this video, I talk about how Starbucks, Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Microsoft, and the Gates family are all tied to an elite, shadowy consulting firm. *These mini-documentaries are always completely sourced. Every fact or claim made is from what is considered a "reputable source", and the links are always pinned as the top comment under video Subscribe For More - http://bit.ly/reallygraceful What the Media Wont Tell You - http://bit.ly/reallygracefulplaylist Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful Subscribe For More - http://bit.ly/reallygraceful Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/real... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful Instagram: http://instragam.com/reallygraceful reallygraceful https://www.youtube.com/reallygraceful
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