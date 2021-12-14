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Massive Insider Stock Dumping | Andy Schectman
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123 views • December 14, 2021
Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, says we are seeing the greatest ever dumping of stocks by insiders. Top CEOs are selling billions in stocks.
He also shares the latest regarding the tight physical supply we're seeing in the gold and silver markets. "You can't wait till you see the iceberg," he says, "you have to have the lifeboats on the raft before it happens."
0:00 Intro
0:56 Gold & silver demand
5:28 Tight physical supply
8:55 Stock dumping by CEOs
13:19 Avoiding Fake coins?
16:21 Canadian sales process
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He also shares the latest regarding the tight physical supply we're seeing in the gold and silver markets. "You can't wait till you see the iceberg," he says, "you have to have the lifeboats on the raft before it happens."
0:00 Intro
0:56 Gold & silver demand
5:28 Tight physical supply
8:55 Stock dumping by CEOs
13:19 Avoiding Fake coins?
16:21 Canadian sales process
_____________________________
Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com
_____________________________
BUY SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237)
or email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Social Media links
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/LibertyAndFinance
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/LibertyAndFinance
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LibertyandFinance
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dunagun
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyAndFinance/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DunagunKaiser
Patreon: https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
_____________________________
Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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