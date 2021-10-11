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Straight Shooting News 10 10 2021 “Why?” An in Depth Look
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60 views • October 11, 2021
Part One
Student Arrested for refusing to wear a face covering in the U.S.A. Wyoming
From the Senate floor Sen Ron Johnson’s remarks on Mandates, loss of jobs and careers and the Highly questionable data on numbers relating to so-called Vaccine and their lack of efficiency on stopping the spread of COVID
What took place when the Senate voted down Sen. Lee’s bill to halt mandates. Be sure to look at the chart next to Sen Johnson while listening.
Sen Lee's argument followed by Democrat Sen. Murphy's opposition, and then Sen. Lee talking about the U.S. Constitution and abuse of power.
Part of a discussion from Dr. Merritt exposing shedding and other shocking facts you all need to hear. (Watching the full video is worth your time.)
CDC Immunization document from 2014,
TAGS Constitution, Government, Virus, Jabs, Shedding, CDC Immunization
Student Arrested for refusing to wear a face covering in the U.S.A. Wyoming
From the Senate floor Sen Ron Johnson’s remarks on Mandates, loss of jobs and careers and the Highly questionable data on numbers relating to so-called Vaccine and their lack of efficiency on stopping the spread of COVID
What took place when the Senate voted down Sen. Lee’s bill to halt mandates. Be sure to look at the chart next to Sen Johnson while listening.
Sen Lee's argument followed by Democrat Sen. Murphy's opposition, and then Sen. Lee talking about the U.S. Constitution and abuse of power.
Part of a discussion from Dr. Merritt exposing shedding and other shocking facts you all need to hear. (Watching the full video is worth your time.)
CDC Immunization document from 2014,
TAGS Constitution, Government, Virus, Jabs, Shedding, CDC Immunization
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