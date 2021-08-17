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Dr David Clements LIVE! Bad Actors EXPOSED, Coup Attempt REAL, All Lies REVEALD!
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490 views • August 17, 2021
Dr Clements has a very articulate interview with Stew Peters . . . this is really good . . . break the spell . . . reality realization . . . truth . . . free speech under assault like never before . . . political prisoners locked up for misdemeanours . . . spiritual battle . . . good verses evil . . . . battle for the soul of the nation . . .
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