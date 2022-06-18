Breakdown At The Border

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[Bidan] To Immigrants Everywhere: Come On In!
* It’s extremely easy to enter this country.
* Illegal border crossings hit record in May; third straight month of record encounters.
* Border Patrol caught 50 illegal aliens on FBI’s terror watchlist crossing into U.S. this year.
* CBP and ICE released nearly 100K illegals into the country in May.
* Biden out of control: he wrecked his kids; now he’s wrecking America.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 June 2022