Breakdown At The Border

[Bidan] To Immigrants Everywhere: Come On In!

* It’s extremely easy to enter this country.

* Illegal border crossings hit record in May; third straight month of record encounters.

* Border Patrol caught 50 illegal aliens on FBI’s terror watchlist crossing into U.S. this year.

* CBP and ICE released nearly 100K illegals into the country in May.

* Biden out of control: he wrecked his kids; now he’s wrecking America.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 17 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308125624112

