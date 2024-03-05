Haiti declares curfew after 4,000 inmates escape jail amid rising violence

#Haiti





Haiti's government has declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew after an explosion of gang-led violence over the weekend saw thousands of prisoners escape after assaults on the country's two biggest prisons.





The 72-hour state of emergency went into immediate effect as the government said it would set out to find the killers, kidnappers and other violent criminals it said it had escaped in the attacks.





Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been visiting Kenya, trying to firm up an international police force to help patrol the streets.





Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports.