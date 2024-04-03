Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This was no accident; the Aid Workers were hunted
channel image
HolisticGreen
47 Subscribers
153 views
Published Yesterday



From what I’ve seen, the Israelis enjoy killing people for sport.


But this was a mission with a goal in mind: kill the aid workers and the aid will stop.   Let famine kill the Palestinians who survived the bullets and the bombs…

Keywords
israelpalestinegazagazagenocideisraelwarcrimesaidworkersaidworkerskilled

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket