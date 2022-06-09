Ukrainian neo-Nazis - 'Zelensky Parody' - Cocaine in Ukraine - 060922

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Ukrainian neo-Nazies.
Slava Cocainu! I have nowhere to go, except for the Russian prison..
Subscribe to my channel: @heilukraine1959
This guy is on YT, КОМИКадзе ФАН
Translation is: KOMIKADZE FAN
https://www.youtube.com/c/%D0%9A%D0%9E%D0%9C%D0%98%D0%9A%D0%B0%D0%B4%D0%B7%D0%B5%D0%A4%D0%90%D0%9D/videos