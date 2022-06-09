Ukrainian neo-Nazis - 'Zelensky Parody' - Cocaine in Ukraine - 060922

Ukrainian neo-Nazies.

Slava Cocainu! I have nowhere to go, except for the Russian prison..

Subscribe to my channel: @heilukraine1959

This guy is on YT, КОМИКадзе ФАН

Translation is: KOMIKADZE FAN

https://www.youtube.com/c/%D0%9A%D0%9E%D0%9C%D0%98%D0%9A%D0%B0%D0%B4%D0%B7%D0%B5%D0%A4%D0%90%D0%9D/videos

