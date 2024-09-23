Promo: Dr Jane Ruby

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/v59unul-clay-clark-reveals-the-truth-about-israel.html
The truth bombs are flying from the guy who leads the Reawaken America Tour, Clay Clark is actually a biblical scholar who reveals the answer to the question: Should I stand with Israel and which Israel?
GUEST: Clay Clark
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby
