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WHAT EXACTLY WERE BLACKS BEFORE THE 'CURSE OF HAM'? IS THIS THE VERY FIRST BAIT-AND-SWITCH?!?
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223 views • November 14, 2021
Remember my 2nd grade trip to the Museum of Natural History?
I found this video on BitChute, but comments are disabled. Here's Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CX2n6x9CFdhP/
The presenter sounds very frustrated; too bad he can't read this:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1062711321610059776 - too big to post fully
Remember The Time
Michael Jackson
Do you remember
When we fell in love
We were so young and innocent then
Do you remember
How it all began
It just seemed like heaven so why did it end?
Do you remember
Back in the fall
We'd be together all day long
Do you remember
Us holding hands
In each other's eyes we'd stare
(Tell me)
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love
Do you remember the time
When we first met girl
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love
Do you remember the time
Do you remember
How we used to talk
(Ya know)
We'd stay on the phone at night till dawn
Do you remember
All the things we said like
I love you so I'll never let you go
Do you remember
Back in the Spring
Every morning birds would sing
Do you remember
Those special times
They'll just go on and on
In the back of my mind
Do you…
So...he can’t say what he knows, but he can tell us how WE BEAT THE SCUMBAGS.
Dead easy, folks.
LOVE ONE ANOTHER SO MUCH THAT THE SCUMBAGS SIMPLY CANNOT STAND AGAINST US.
STARVE THEIR BUSINESSES
STARVE THEIR MEDIA
MAKE THEM AFRAID TO SHOW THEIR ROTTEN FACES
REMEMBER - WE CAN SEE THEM NOW 👀
Of course, you could take these maniacs' word for it: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/fact-check-egyptian-statues-noses-not-broken-off-because-they-resembled-black-faces/ar-BB19y1TG
I found this video on BitChute, but comments are disabled. Here's Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CX2n6x9CFdhP/
The presenter sounds very frustrated; too bad he can't read this:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1062711321610059776 - too big to post fully
Remember The Time
Michael Jackson
Do you remember
When we fell in love
We were so young and innocent then
Do you remember
How it all began
It just seemed like heaven so why did it end?
Do you remember
Back in the fall
We'd be together all day long
Do you remember
Us holding hands
In each other's eyes we'd stare
(Tell me)
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love
Do you remember the time
When we first met girl
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love
Do you remember the time
Do you remember
How we used to talk
(Ya know)
We'd stay on the phone at night till dawn
Do you remember
All the things we said like
I love you so I'll never let you go
Do you remember
Back in the Spring
Every morning birds would sing
Do you remember
Those special times
They'll just go on and on
In the back of my mind
Do you…
So...he can’t say what he knows, but he can tell us how WE BEAT THE SCUMBAGS.
Dead easy, folks.
LOVE ONE ANOTHER SO MUCH THAT THE SCUMBAGS SIMPLY CANNOT STAND AGAINST US.
STARVE THEIR BUSINESSES
STARVE THEIR MEDIA
MAKE THEM AFRAID TO SHOW THEIR ROTTEN FACES
REMEMBER - WE CAN SEE THEM NOW 👀
Of course, you could take these maniacs' word for it: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/fact-check-egyptian-statues-noses-not-broken-off-because-they-resembled-black-faces/ar-BB19y1TG
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