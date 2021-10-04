Visual Display of What mRNA Vaccine Does To Your Body’s Cells & Causes Blood Clots

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8/20/2021 Dr. Charles Hoff: Visual display of what the mRNA vaccine does to your body’s cells and causes blood clots. D-dimer is a blood test that shows recent blood clots. It shows that the majority of people are getting blood clots that they have no idea that they’re even having.