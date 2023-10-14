Create New Account
Mostly all Military aged men mixed in with some Knuckleheads as Michael describes them invading the Southern Border - Look at all the new shoes, backpacks, etc - Michael Jaco Part B
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
185 Subscribers
127 views
Published a day ago

There have to be some Terrorists in that crowd  

Can any of them fly hang gliders and shoot their Ak's at the same time as they fly over your neighborhood ?

Keywords
borderinvasionbad

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket