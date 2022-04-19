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Alex in Cyprus - A quick message and contacting the Chilean Embassy in your areas - 4-19-2022
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243 views • April 19, 2022
Reporter and friend Gonzalo Lira, has not reported in for 3 days. He's inside Ukraine reporting as eyes on the ground. Please Contact your local Chilean Embassy and request that they look into the Gonzalo Lira situation in Ukraine
Embassy of Chile in Washington, DC. [email protected].
Chilean Embassy in Warsaw [email protected]
https://chile.gob.cl/polonia/en/about-the-embassy/sobre-la-embajada
Embassy of Chile in Greece and Cyprus: [email protected]
http://chileabroad.gov.cl/grecia/
Embassy of Chile in Washington, DC. [email protected].
Chilean Embassy in Warsaw [email protected]
https://chile.gob.cl/polonia/en/about-the-embassy/sobre-la-embajada
Embassy of Chile in Greece and Cyprus: [email protected]
http://chileabroad.gov.cl/grecia/
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