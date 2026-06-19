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Palestinians’ suffering intensifies as Gaza’s living space shrinks - in Khan Yunis, Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Palestinians’ suffering intensifies as Gaza’s living space shrinks
Ahmed Al-Najjar reports from Khan Yunis. 

Adding, from today:

🚨✡️ Smotrich's evil plans for the region after the war

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich lays out a chilling vision: Gaza stays in ruins, Palestinians forced to migrate, borders expanded.

"Gaza will remain in ruins. In the end, there will be migration, because there will be nothing to look for there in the coming decades."

He admits Israel already controls 70% of the Strip and is destroying all "terrorist infrastructures." For Smotrich, reconstruction is tied to disarmament – so there will be none.
"This is my argument with the Prime Minister – I want it to end with a political declaration expanding Israel's borders. You want to engrave the price of defeat into the Middle East. Take territory."

He claims to have "no sentiment for the land" – just cold, calculated expansion. But on paper, this is a colonization plan, not a security policy.
Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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