© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vigilant News: Chris Cuomo, Dr Steve: Liberal Pundits, Jimmy Dore: MSNBC, Flyover Conservatives | EP1375 - Highlights Begin 11/07/2024 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v5mun1e-ep1375.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Vigilant News 11/07 - Chris Cuomo Shuts Down Maxine Waters' Attempt to Blame "Racism" for Kamala's Crushing Defeat
https://rumble.com/embed/v5kghm5/?pub=2trvx
https://rumble.com/embed/v5jj00v/?pub=2trvx
***
Dr Steve Turley 11/07 - Here Are The Liberal Media Pundits Who Predicted a Kamala Victory!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5kcjze/?pub=2trvx
*** :11
Jimmy Dore Show 11/07 - MSNBC's Joy Reid Blames WHITE WOMEN For Kamala Losing!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5k52mb/?pub=2trvx
*** 6:03
Flyover Conservatives: "How Do We Bridge the Gap in a Divided Society?" with Dr. Jeff Myers
https://rumble.com/embed/v5ka8t8/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths