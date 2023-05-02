The Book of Daniel for Beginners - Chapter Ten

In this chapter Daniel encounters the angel Gabriel who tells him what's going to happen to his people during the last days, but in addition Daniel also sees a mystery man clothed in linen and wearing a gold belt. He also has a body like beryl and a face like lightning, His eyes are literally fiery, his arms and legs "gleam like burnished bronze," and his voice sounds like a whole crowd of roaring people, could this incredible man be Jesus? The answer is in this episode, tune in and hear about these amazing encounters!

