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Israeli Police put gates at the bottom of the stairs in Meron Lag B Omer 5781 killing 45 and Injuring over 150
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240 views • October 10, 2021
Posted 7October2021 Yaki Adamkar, Knesset Reporter and Haredim - Video: Manny Gira Schwartz:
Israeli Police put up gates to block the exits at the bottom of the Stairs in Meron on Lag B Omer 5781 30April2021. 45 Jews were killed and over 150 were injured. Thousands of People were going down the stairs to exit the celebrations in Meron, Israel but did not know that the Israeli Police had blocked the exit 45 minutes before.
https://www.hamal.co.il/post/-MlPoS0IhOl2vB8oyINv?utm_source=video&;utm_medium=sharebuttonapphamal&utm_term=video&utm_content=general&utm_campaign=videosharebutton
Israeli Police put up gates to block the exits at the bottom of the Stairs in Meron on Lag B Omer 5781 30April2021. 45 Jews were killed and over 150 were injured. Thousands of People were going down the stairs to exit the celebrations in Meron, Israel but did not know that the Israeli Police had blocked the exit 45 minutes before.
https://www.hamal.co.il/post/-MlPoS0IhOl2vB8oyINv?utm_source=video&;utm_medium=sharebuttonapphamal&utm_term=video&utm_content=general&utm_campaign=videosharebutton
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