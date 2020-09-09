Utah Wind Storm, CA Fires - People Losing Everything - Their Animals, Their Homes, Business, & Then

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You Have MacKenzie Scott ..................
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
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And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Utah
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJ85P_0HxhM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cf3DkIQeEbU
https://www.sltrib.com/news/2020/09/08/wild-winds-slam-northern/#gallery-carousel-417046
California
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PlsI1DNpNs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GpN0OIrlzc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m914fy7K7XY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luQKsVjQSe0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFoiwEdDTNA
https://www.gofundme.com/f/steve-has-lost-everything-in-the-el-dorado-fire?utm_source=customer&;utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link
https://fortune.com/2020/09/02/mackenzie-scott-bezos-net-worth-richest-woman-in-world-wealthiest-women-amazon-stock-jeff-bezos-billions/
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)