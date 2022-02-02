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Wim Hof breathing SLOW pace for advanced users 50 breaths then 2.30, 3.00, 3.30, and 4 mins breath holds
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81 views • February 02, 2022
Once you are able to complete the beginner course, then the next challenge will be to complete this advanced course with 4 rounds of 50 slow paced breaths.
TRY it and see how far you get?
TRY it and see how far you get?
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