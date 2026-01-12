BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Morning Manna - Jan 12, 2026 - Proverbs 19:13-15 - Dripping Roof and a Sluggish Soul 06-2026
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
5 views • 1 day ago

Proverbs 19:13–15 paints vivid pictures of how foolishness and laziness erode life from the inside out. A foolish son brings grief and ruin to his father, while a contentious spouse wears down a household like a constant drip from a leaking roof. The passage then turns inward, warning that laziness dulls the soul and leads to hunger and loss. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how unchecked folly damages families, how strife drains joy, and how sloth quietly starves both body and spirit.

Lesson 06-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
