X22 Financial Report Ep. 2892a - The [CB]/[Biden] Admin Are Trapped, Trump Exposed Their Economic Plan
200 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2892a - Oct 5, 2022

The [CB]/[Biden] Admin Are Trapped, Trump Exposed Their Economic Plan

Biden tries to use the disaster in Florida to push the climate change agenda, big fail, the people know the truth. Pelosi plan to setup blind trusts has failed. The [CB]/[Biden] administration are now trapped in their own agenda. Trump set it all up and now the people see the truth.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Keywords
politicsirscryptogreen new dealcentral bankweffed reservebiden adminx22 financial report

