X22 Financial Report Ep. 2892a - The [CB]/[Biden] Admin Are Trapped, Trump Exposed Their Economic Plan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2892a - Oct 5, 2022
The [CB]/[Biden] Admin Are Trapped, Trump Exposed Their Economic Plan
Biden tries to use the disaster in Florida to push the climate change agenda, big fail, the people know the truth. Pelosi plan to setup blind trusts has failed. The [CB]/[Biden] administration are now trapped in their own agenda. Trump set it all up and now the people see the truth.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (There is always a risk of loss, and past performance is not indicative of future results)