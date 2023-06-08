Ukraine Update June 8, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

💥The Armed Forces of Ukraine, having failed to achieve the offensive objectives and suffered significant losses in South Donetsk direction, made the attempts to break the defense of Russian troops in Donetsk direction close to Artyomovsk.

◽️The active actions of the Yug Group of Forces successfully repelled 8 attempted assaults by the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 57th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU forward Yagodnoye, Dubovo-Vasilyevka, the western outskirts of Artyomovsk, Andreevka and Orekhovo-Vasilyovka, and also by the 24th Mechanized and the 3rd Assault brigades near Klescheevka.

◽️The enemy haven't achieved the objective of the offensive. No incursion into Russian defense has been allowed.

◽️The enemy losses were up to 415 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 9 armored fighting vehicles, 6 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

💥Forward Vremevka, 3 enemy attacks by 2 battalion-strength tactical groups have been repelled by the attacks of aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery, and the actions of the Vostok Group of Forces close to Neskuchnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In addition, an attack by an AFU assault unit has been repelled near Novodonetskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) . The settlement is under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.

◽️As a result of the shelling, most of the armored vehicles of 1 AFU convoy have been destroyed towards Oktyabr state farm. The servicemen who remained on the move retreated to the initial line.

◽️In total, in South Donetsk direction, the enemy losses were over 190 Ukrainian servicemen, 8 tanks, including 2 French-manufactured AMX-10 wheeled tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, and 1 Giatsint-B.

◽️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station have been destroyed near Omelnik and Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region).

💥In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation, as well as the artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units close to Novomlynsk, Kulagovka, Kislovka, Pershotravnyovoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️The activities of three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been suppressed close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️The enemy losses were over 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles and 1 U.S.-manufactured Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

💥In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units close to Ploshanka, Karmazinovka, Chervonaya Dibrova, Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic) and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️The activities of 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been disrupted in Serebryansky forestry area.

◽️The enemy losses were over 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 5 motor vehicles, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and 1 D-20 howitzer.

💥In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and 1 Msta-B howitzer.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 93 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 137 areas.

◽️Command and observation posts of the 67th Mechanised and 44th Artillery brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been hit close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Novoivanovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️2 fuel storage of the AFU 110th Mechanized Brigade has been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Air defense facilities have shot down 1 AFU Su-27 fighter close to Nikiforovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️1 Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter has been shot down near Lubitskoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️Air defense facilities have intercepted 24 projectiles of HIMARS, Uragan and Olkha multiple-launch rocket systems.





- Russian Defense Ministry