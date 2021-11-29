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KAREN KINGSTON THIS IS AN ACT OF WAR AGAINST US ALL!
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1087 views • November 29, 2021
November 12th 2021 - Former employee of Pfizer, turned whistleblower of covid-19
Karen Kingston:
A playlist of Karen Kingston's videos on The Dangers of the Covid Jab
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/00f3f348-7921-41fe-aabc-9dac1cec9f4c
Kiwi Crisis:30/11/21
https://tv.gab.com/playlist/kiwi-crisis-619867032054dff71d008e7c
Karen Kingston:
A playlist of Karen Kingston's videos on The Dangers of the Covid Jab
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/00f3f348-7921-41fe-aabc-9dac1cec9f4c
Kiwi Crisis:30/11/21
https://tv.gab.com/playlist/kiwi-crisis-619867032054dff71d008e7c
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