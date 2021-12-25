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Australian Sovereign People Reclaim Authority
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191 views • December 25, 2021
The Australian Sovereign People have taken legal steps to reclaim their Sovereign Authority over all lands and, as part of this process, have declared the current federal and state governments as illegal entities.
Bumajin Gumbaynggiirr welcomes all Nations to stand side by side with him.
https://www.facebook.com/dylan.wilson.3591/videos/444851167370891/
https://australiaoneparty.com/
Bumajin Gumbaynggiirr welcomes all Nations to stand side by side with him.
https://www.facebook.com/dylan.wilson.3591/videos/444851167370891/
https://australiaoneparty.com/
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