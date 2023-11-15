MEN OF LAW - OFFICIAL TRAILER

Men of Law is a movie about a former NYPD detective who brings his teenage daughter to visit his cousin on his Texas ranch. When the girl is kidnaped by a child trafficking ring, the detective and his cousin launch their own investigation, putting them at odds with law enforcement and a powerful criminal boss. This film is in post production and is not yet released.
