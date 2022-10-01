【Exclusive】9/29/2022 Miles Guo: Information on Khamenei's Health is Corroborated through 3 Parties

https://gnews.org/post/p1rar6db8
【Exclusive】9/29/2022 Miles Guo: Regarding the information on Khamenei’s physical condition, we have corroborated through three parties: his private doctor, his escort, and the movements of his family assets. The end of the Khamenei era will not only impact the liberation of the Iranian people, the Middle East peace process, world energy prices and the economy, but will even lead to a change in U.S. policy toward China
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.