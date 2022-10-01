【Exclusive】9/29/2022 Miles Guo: Information on Khamenei's Health is Corroborated through 3 Parties

https://gnews.org/post/p1rar6db8

【Exclusive】9/29/2022 Miles Guo: Regarding the information on Khamenei’s physical condition, we have corroborated through three parties: his private doctor, his escort, and the movements of his family assets. The end of the Khamenei era will not only impact the liberation of the Iranian people, the Middle East peace process, world energy prices and the economy, but will even lead to a change in U.S. policy toward China

