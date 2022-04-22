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Russian Armed Forces units move through populated areas in Kharkov, Ukraine Region that have been Liberated from Ukrainian nationalists. 042222
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160 views • April 22, 2022
Russian Armed Forces units move through populated areas in Kharkov Region that have been liberated from Ukrainian nationalists during the special military operation.
▫️The safety of the columns' movement is ensured by attack helicopters of the Army Aviation.
▫️Russian servicemen are helping to establish a peaceful life in the towns and villages from which the radicals have been knocked out.
▫️The safety of the columns' movement is ensured by attack helicopters of the Army Aviation.
▫️Russian servicemen are helping to establish a peaceful life in the towns and villages from which the radicals have been knocked out.
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