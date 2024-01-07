Create New Account
The Liberator #10: Of Devils & Magic.
Not Serving two Masters
Published Yesterday

Of Devils and Magic" is a continuation of the Liberator comic. The story covers Luke 11:14-36.  Here, Jesus gives advice about how to cast out demons after performing a successful deliverance himself.   Jesus also questions people seeking miracles as ends in themselves.

Keywords
magicbiblegodgospeljesuslukedevils

