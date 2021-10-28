© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
13 Children Jabbed To Death In South African School Heavily Sensord
Follow
1
Share
Report
1912 views • October 28, 2021
This is the most heart breaking and disturbing scene, 13 children laying dead on the floor and parents/families surrounding them very upset and understandably so. Perhaps the last time they saw their children alive was when they left for school that morning.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.