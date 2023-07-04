Create New Account
The Real Meaning of July 4th in America / You won't hear this anywhere
Truth that Matters
The real meaning of July 4th is related to the bloodlines of Jesus Christ regatherred in America in 1776 - NOT Israel of the Middle east in 1948 as your lying Church tells you.  Bonus at end identifying the ONLY nation that is forbidden to recognize its independance day!

