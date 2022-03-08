BREAKING: BIDEN BANS RUSSIAN OIL. ARE WE COMMITTING ECONOMIC SUICIDE OVER UKRAINE?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4648 subscribers
President Biden has just announced a US ban on Russian oil and other energy supplies, suggesting that now is the time to accelerate the transition to "clean energy." As gas prices reach uncharted territory, are Americans being asked to commit economic suicide for Ukraine's "democracy"? Also: More insane "no fly zone" talk from Congress.