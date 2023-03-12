St. Patrick Fact vs. Fiction - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith
Streamed live on Mar 11, 2023
Was St. Patrick a real person, and if so, who was he? Did he really use a shamrock, get snakes to leave Ireland, and convert the whole country? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he separates fact from fiction and tells you what we need to know about this important saint and what St. Patrick's Day is really all about.
