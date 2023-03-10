GLENN BECK with Tucker Carlson [Clip] 3/8/2023

Glenn Beck: "What is the message that you want people to walk away with this week - what is the point of what you are doing?"
Tucker Carlson: "That You're being lied to, you should demand better. The government is not allowed to lie to you, its against the law. its your government, and you should demand better.
“Democratic politicians make some effort to represent their own voters. Republican politicians do not.”
“You have a way to replace them. It's called a primary. And I don't know why that never happens.”
There's a problem with our System. I hope that can be fixed."
