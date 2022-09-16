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Pathetic … wikipedia ftw … not bond
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89 views • September 16, 2022

morning folks@Kundo2023

Spot on. Here is a recent experiment....... It is just my mother and I currently in the home. However, she had a pacemeker installed 2021, and we are the area network for the household between the two of us. When she was in the hospital for 5 days, my voltages dropped significantly, and also experienced reduced biofield interference because I was in the house alone, and not connecting with anything or anybody. The next closest person to me would have been my neighbor, and they are at work during the day, so that household cannot connect as well. I did not know this until the house was empty of other people. BTW.. No wireless router in the home (This helps a great deal).

@whoiam

Thank you Sabrina ❤️

@tinfoilhatter

good morning, sun-shine:::: so hey: you've got a crystal ball? so maybe you can take a peek to see what's in our future, as a human race, in this new-american-century...
hey what's everyone gonna-be-for-halloween, right? i'm gonna maybe pose as a normie: normie patterson, that long-hair'd lawyer of alex jones'es, haha anyone got a long, frizzy sorta two-toned, dirty-blond wig? and some john-lennon-granny-glasses, right? no, i really like that guy:, for one of the legalese, he's a fairly good sport: but i heard he took the jib-jab, and might not be up-for-the-job,,,,
oh, mac segan? too bad about bob saggot tho, huh? [bob's agate?]

rning folks

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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