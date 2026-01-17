Iran: Provocateurs Paid $3K+ Per Kill

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran’s defense minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh announced that Iran had “precise intelligence” showing that the US, Israel and other allied nations were paying agent provocateurs to the USD$3000+ per death caused. Mossad = RiotsRUs.
Shownotes:
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/01/15/762359/US-Israeli-funding-turned-protests-violent-aimed-at-partition
https://thecradle.co/articles/iranian-defense-minister-accuses-us-israel-of-directing-violent-riots
https://x.com/Tamir114/status/2011144117913608482
https://x.com/AJEnglish/status/2011442100668391574
https://x.com/ariel_oseran/status/2005658746488570209
https://x.com/MOSSADil/status/2005658203854344245
https://x.com/mikepompeo/status/2007180411638620659
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260109-israeli-minister-reveals-our-agents-are-operating-in-iran-now/
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site TheFreedomArticles.com. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee and Brighteon.
Mirrored - TheFreedomArticles
