No...We Didn't Go To The Moon - Owen Benjamin & Bart Siebrel

Nobody went to the moon. Period.

This is a basic conclusion for anyone that's investigated the lies that NASA has generated and continues to generate.

There are so many red flags surrounding the fake Apollo moon missions that anyone who takes time to investigate this will know without a doubt that it's pure 'science' fiction.

The NASA shills have gotten much more proficient at creating CGI simulations since 1969.

Your tax dollars at work.....to fool the gullible, and at work, surrounding the entire population with a 'state of the art' surveillance grid.

When they investigated the alleged moon landings, many of the folks interested in uncovering the truth, were shockingly introduced to the rampant use of fake science by government agencies and their legions of operatives.

For many, this realization opened their minds to the extent that the matrix had been woven around the citizens of the Land of the 'Free'.

Up to this point, for most Americans, science and scientists had been held in high esteem as participants in the search for truth.

The fake moon mission led to the question, "If they're lying about the science here, where else are they lying about it?"

So there was a lot less surprise when the investigation of the 9-11 attacks revealed more fake science.

And the beat goes on........