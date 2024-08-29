⚡️Spanish Police Runs Over Migrant Speedboat

⚡️ Spanish Police Runs Over Migrant Speedboat

The Guardia Civil can be seen chasing the vessel and trying to block the path when it ploughs into it - the speedboat’s (inflatable says article below) one passengers was flung into the water but quickly rescued.

The incident took place off Melilla, a Spanish territory in North Africa, whose local authorities say the Civil Guard had proceeded normally to stop the migrants reaching the coast.

Moroccan authorities said they were investigating the collision, but Spain’s interior ministry said it would not.

More found about this, partial and link below:

Human rights campaigners in Morocco and Spain have called on Spanish authorities to launch an investigation after a video appeared to show a Spanish police boat briefly mounting a small dinghy carrying people towards the coast of Spain.



The incident took place on Sunday as a vessel carrying four people approached the Spanish semi-exclave of Melilla. The video appeared to show the larger, more powerful Guardia Civil patrol boat veering towards the Zodiac inflatable, making several maneuvers before skimming over the top of the boat, causing at least one person to fall out of the small vessel.

One fell over board, all 4 arrested.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/aug/27/spanish-police-boat-appears-to-mount-migrant-dinghy-approaching-melilla










