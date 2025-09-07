Reichs Man

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Song about all the little Hitlers coming out during the coNvid scam tyranny. Many of them would have ratted Anne Frank out to the Nazis. It seems like many sheep were just waiting for a new dictator to come along, and were overjoyed when the conVid hoax happened so they could express their inner Nazi. They would have made excellent concentration camp guards.