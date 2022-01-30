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BASES2016 Maria Wheatley The Long Skulls of Stonehenge
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90 views • January 30, 2022
Maria Wheatley's original research has found a tribe of Long Skulls, who originated in Siberia, existed in Wiltshire, only to be completely wiped out and buried in mass graves, in the Long Barrows
This original world exclusive, is part of Maria's brilliant world leading research into the extraordinary aspects of the Stonehenge and Wiltshire environs.
This original world exclusive, is part of Maria's brilliant world leading research into the extraordinary aspects of the Stonehenge and Wiltshire environs.
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