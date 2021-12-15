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Clown World Chat With Vince McCleod - Free Thought Fugitive
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66 views • December 15, 2021
Recently Vince has come to the attention of NZ authorities for his wrong think. Whatever will we do? I for one am proud to support this man and his work. There is a lot to discuss even if I or you don't agree with everything said, we should be able to have conversations and question whatever we'd like. Now Vince is a free thought fugitive.
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