How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health | James Corbett

Watch the complete Who Is Bill Gates?
FROM 2020: In light of the recent Politico/Welt whitewash on "How Bill Gates and partners used their clout to control the global Covid response — with little oversight," it's a good time to re-visit "How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health," the first part of The Corbett Report' four part 2020 documentary, Who Is Bill Gates? In this edition of the flashback series, James breaks down how the latest Gates "exposé" from the MSM only further bolsters the mainstream "vaccine" narrative and we refresh our memory about how this serial software scammer became a central figure in the global public "health" space.
SOURCE
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
Website
Telegram
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.