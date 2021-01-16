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Dr. Sam Bailey: Excess Mortality - What You Aren't Being Told
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102 views • January 16, 2021
A new analysis of the 2020 death statistics in the United States has revealed that despite the panic over COVID-19, the total number of deaths in all age groups — including the elderly — showed no change before or after the arrival of the virus.
This bears repeating, in bold and italics: There have been no excess deaths in 2020!
If there were excess deaths we would all be aware, watching the thousands of coffins pass by and losing people by the hundreds. We wouldn't need the tv to tell us. Stop complying!
Study:
https://behindtheblack.com/behind-the-black/points-of-information/study-absolutely-no-excess-deaths-from-covid-19new-data-no-excess-deaths-from-covid-19/
source
https://youtu.be/bw5ldWr9QD0
This bears repeating, in bold and italics: There have been no excess deaths in 2020!
If there were excess deaths we would all be aware, watching the thousands of coffins pass by and losing people by the hundreds. We wouldn't need the tv to tell us. Stop complying!
Study:
https://behindtheblack.com/behind-the-black/points-of-information/study-absolutely-no-excess-deaths-from-covid-19new-data-no-excess-deaths-from-covid-19/
source
https://youtu.be/bw5ldWr9QD0
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