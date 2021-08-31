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Ho Canada - The real History of Canada. Interview with Jean_Paul Rheaume
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413 views • August 31, 2021
Why is a video to view after the Myth is Canada part 1 and 2
Jean-Paull Rhéaume is the man who found Russell Rogers Smith's book published in 1965 that contains the proof that Canada is not a country.
An Interview on That Channel Jean-Paul Rheaume discusses Canada's history and his personal experiences trying to find the truth about that history. He talks about the book Ho Canada by Russell Rogers Smith.
Why this is important.
It is important to know the truth if we are to go forward as an empowered people.
It fits with the other videos on this channel which is about connecting the dots. It is another piece of the puzzle that proves that we in Canada have been lied to for the past 100 years and are living an illusion of a country and government who have been putting this plan of tyranny into place for over 100 years.
It concerns US citizens because the ruse involves the US government and the British Parliament. Jean-Paul's discovery is like a chapter out of a novel...like most everything else in our world!
All of it matters.
We are lied to about our history which still affects us today like they lie about covid.
That is mostly because of the manipulative powers of the language we use.
More on that to come because it is another piece of the puzzle. WE cane to come together and put the puzzle pieces together if we are to Claim our Freedom!
And remember our Canadian puzzle fits with the US puzzle which fits into the Great Britan puzzle and on and on world wide.
www.nomoretyranny.net
www.themythiscanada.com
www.nephalemfilms.com
Jean-Paull Rhéaume is the man who found Russell Rogers Smith's book published in 1965 that contains the proof that Canada is not a country.
An Interview on That Channel Jean-Paul Rheaume discusses Canada's history and his personal experiences trying to find the truth about that history. He talks about the book Ho Canada by Russell Rogers Smith.
Why this is important.
It is important to know the truth if we are to go forward as an empowered people.
It fits with the other videos on this channel which is about connecting the dots. It is another piece of the puzzle that proves that we in Canada have been lied to for the past 100 years and are living an illusion of a country and government who have been putting this plan of tyranny into place for over 100 years.
It concerns US citizens because the ruse involves the US government and the British Parliament. Jean-Paul's discovery is like a chapter out of a novel...like most everything else in our world!
All of it matters.
We are lied to about our history which still affects us today like they lie about covid.
That is mostly because of the manipulative powers of the language we use.
More on that to come because it is another piece of the puzzle. WE cane to come together and put the puzzle pieces together if we are to Claim our Freedom!
And remember our Canadian puzzle fits with the US puzzle which fits into the Great Britan puzzle and on and on world wide.
www.nomoretyranny.net
www.themythiscanada.com
www.nephalemfilms.com
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