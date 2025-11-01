BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Exposing Freemasonry
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
339 followers
99 views • 2 days ago

Full honours of master mason membership has been conferred upon President Joe Biden, which has caused Catholics to call for his excommunication.


In this very informative video, Pastor Joe Schimmel and Chad Davidson look at the history of masonry and the nefarious ways of this secret society.


* Source: Good Fight Ministries - https://www.youtube.com/@goodfightministries


* More on our blog - http://free2shine.net


* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net


* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.

For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net


* Fair use notice:

This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.


Keywords
biblechristianchristianitychurchfreemasonryfreemasonfree2shine
