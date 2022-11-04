Create New Account
Free (and not so free) Speech: Musk, "Devil's Champion" - and BOLD signs of this and that
The Open Scroll
Published 20 days ago |

In this video:


We found ourselves back in the anti-free-speech-YT penalty box for another week - due to a strike for "Medical Misinformation." The banned video can be found on our other platforms. Find them on our blog - linked below.


"the Speed of Science" - a commentary by Dr. Mercola - that we aren't allowed to discuss on some platforms


YouTube is going through another major update. Everyone with a channel has to choose a "handle." I would have chosen @TheOpenScroll but it was already taken. The best option we found was @The-Open-Scroll, so that's going to be our main handle. If you happen to see someone commenting and it looks like us, look sharp: Someone (or bot) may be spoofing us.


"Devil's Champion" Elon Musk - suited up for the big holiday party

* Symbolic Pics of the Month (November 2022)

* https://vigilantcitizen.com/pics-of-the-month/symbolic-pics-of-the-month-november-2022/


The Time Reset Aqua - another sign of what's still pending


"Things that make no sense in 2022 - How did we get here??" - excellent commentary


Aaron reads the scriptures


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/MuskBannedResetAqua.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

