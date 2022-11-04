Free (and not so free) Speech: Musk, "Devil's Champion" - and BOLD signs of this and that

In this video:
We found ourselves back in the anti-free-speech-YT penalty box for another week - due to a strike for "Medical Misinformation." The banned video can be found on our other platforms. Find them on our blog - linked below.
"the Speed of Science" - a commentary by Dr. Mercola - that we aren't allowed to discuss on some platforms
YouTube is going through another major update. Everyone with a channel has to choose a "handle." I would have chosen @TheOpenScroll but it was already taken. The best option we found was @The-Open-Scroll, so that's going to be our main handle. If you happen to see someone commenting and it looks like us, look sharp: Someone (or bot) may be spoofing us.
"Devil's Champion" Elon Musk - suited up for the big holiday party
* Symbolic Pics of the Month (November 2022)
* https://vigilantcitizen.com/pics-of-the-month/symbolic-pics-of-the-month-november-2022/
The Time Reset Aqua - another sign of what's still pending
"Things that make no sense in 2022 - How did we get here??" - excellent commentary
Aaron reads the scriptures
