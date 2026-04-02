Neil Oliver: "Now we see that those we were raised to call the goodies are actually the baddies."



"Democracy was for dupes. Taxes are paid only by the little fella, while the crime lords who run the world print money, launder money, use war as a business model, traffic people, traffic children, and indulge in paedophilia and blood sacrifice as everyday hobbies."



"And the steady and ever-accelerating revelation of the nature of our reality has grown time and again from the bravery and stubborn determination of little people... prepared to say what they see and know to be true regardless of the consequences for their careers or anything else."



"History is littered with the names of those who spoke up against the official narratives of their time—who were laughed at at least, locked up, tortured, burned at the stake, you name it—and then who, long after they were gone... were revealed to have been right all along."



"It might not be easy to tell the truth, but that's precisely why it's worth doing."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!