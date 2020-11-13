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Line Up For Your Jab to get your Covaids Freedom Pass and a 5% Work From Home Tax
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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114 views • November 13, 2020
Line Up For Your Jab to get your Covaids Freedom Pass and a 5% Work From Home Tax


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Greece travel restrictions so severe residents must text authorities before leaving homes: https://cboardinggroup.com/greece-travel-restrictions-so-severe-residents-must-text-authorities-before-leaving-homes

SMS Required to Leave Home In Greece:
https://greece.greekreporter.com/2020/11/05/sms-required-to-leave-house-after-greek-lockdown-how-it-works/

How Ticketmaster Plans to Check Your Vaccine Status for Concerts: https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/touring/9481166/ticketmaster-vaccine-check-concerts-plan

Packed football stadiums and gigs could return with 90-day Covid 'freedom pass': https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/packed-football-stadiums-gigs-could-22992020

Deutsche Bank Proposes A 5% "Work From Home" Privilege Tax: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/deutsche-bank-proposes-5-work-home-tax

Jair Bolsonaro asks Brazilians not to deal with Covid-19 'like fags' https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/jair-bolsonaro-asks-brazilians-not-to-deal-with-covid-19-like-fags-914199.html

FRAUD: "Infected" Mink Strewn in Streets as Denmark Plans to Kill Pets - Ice Age Farmer: https://youtu.be/zHydleIJ3Ag

Trucker Strike: Media Warns "Stock Up Now" - Shortages Coming: https://youtu.be/rvhJVYVonoI
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censorshipyoutubeelectionjeff berwick
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