Criss Angel Is Even Bigger Sellout Than I Imagined And This Is Why
OMG Im sure everyone who's on brighteon knows that Mike Adams is the greatest man I can think of cuz of what he's done so we all know how you deal with cancer, while here's Criss Angel sacrificing his so called son to the medic-hell mafia in a way that Im willing to bet thats not his real son cuz Ive never heard of this before and Im a longtime fan while this video is disgusting what he is perpetuating saying he dedicated his life to children and making a difference putting them through spinal taps, chemotherapy, steroids, and blood transfusions

Criss Angel has to be a demon assisted magician and I'll never look at him the same cuz he sold his soul for sure and I'll always have mine, cuz you cant tell me he doesnt know how to heal cancer when we do

