Millions of babies are stolen from hospital for hybridization & food & sex & lab & organ & sacrifice

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2023). The millions of nephilim & chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar incarnate avatar globalist elites are kidnapping millions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax extorting” humans’ newborn children in Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft hospitals by telling the mothers that they died during birth, and selling them to the Illuminati New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” feminists to be eaten as their staple diet human meat food, and to be lesbian witch sisterhood raped (pegged) & gay mafia elite sodomized in their satanic child sex magick rituals, and to be satanically sacrificed to receive power & wealth & fame & feminist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers’ top jobs from Satan Lucifer, and to be used as the Dracos’ biological weapons experiment lab specimens, and to be used for human DNA harvesting to manufacture more reptilian hybrids and ape hybrids in their underground bases, and for organ harvesting & human mutilation alien abductions, and for torturing in satanic rituals to create life force energy of abortion pain & terror & horror & agony & sorrow as life force energy food for Satan Lucifer and the fallen angel fake aliens fake ascended masters devils because they are cut off from God’s life force energy. Revelation 2:20-23 says, “Nevertheless, I have this against you: You tolerate that woman Jezebel, who calls herself a prophet. By her teaching she misleads my servants into sexual immorality and the eating of food sacrificed to idols. I have given her time to repent of her immorality, but she is unwilling. So I will cast her on a bed of suffering, and I will make those who commit adultery with her suffer intensely, unless they repent of her ways. I will strike her children dead. Then all the churches will know that I am he who searches hearts and minds, and I will repay each of you according to your deeds.” If we real Christians were not still here on this earth, then all these pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid “Adamu specie” elites and Draco & Pleiadian incarnate avatar elites and fallen angel devils and Satan Lucifer would not be able to enjoy the huge mansions and luxurious foods and space fleets and planets and child rapes and satanic child sacrifice orgies, but they would have been thrown into the Lake of Burning Sulfur already where the worms that eat their eyes never die. The only reason why they are still here on earth or second heavens and enjoying life and luxury is because God still has a purpose and mission for us real Christians on earth. Once we are raptured, then they will all be thrown into eternal judgment horror and torment. These reptilian hybrid elite witch feminists even make up nice fun prestigious influential jobs for themselves and pay huge salaries to themselves. Remember, dear brethren, that these demons are absolute professionals in evil and disguise and deceit and cheating and lying and causing hatred. This is why they wore Max Spiers’ clone body to attack James Casbolt, and they wore James Casbolt’s clone body to attack Max Spiers, in order to make them hate each other and distrust each other and try to destroy each other. It is the same tactic they use in causing war between all neighboring nations. Once the humans start hating each other, then they do not have to do anything else, because the humans will kill each other and rape each other and torture each other because they get demon-possessed through hatred and vengeance.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine