Closed Systems

In the olden days, tensions between Islam and Christendom rose. This culminated in the Crusades. Fortunately, at just the time when it began to be emergent, Columbus opened up the West by stumbling on the Americas. As Europe could now access raw materials from other continents, they took advantage of an open system. As a result, tensions with Islam abated. Today, we have what is essentially a closed system. A single integrated New World Order system allows for no energy to come from outside the system, with energy churning within like a proposed perpetual motion machine. Question? Do perpetual motion machines really work? That is to say, if nations come into conflict in this closed model, there's nowhere to escape to. What does this suggest about China and emerging tensions with the West?





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